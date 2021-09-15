Romero, Bulls Edge Knights 2-1

CHARLOTTE, NC - Bulls starting pitcher Tommy Romero fired six and two-thirds strong innings, yielding a lone earned run, while center fielder Josh Lowe collected three hits and shortstop Vidal Brujan swiped two bases to up his season total to forty steals in Durham's 2-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday evening at Truist Field.

With the victory, the Bulls improve their 2021 record to 74-42, lowering their magic number to clinch the best mark at the Triple-A level to two. Durham last night clinched the Triple-A East Southeast Division, the 15th division crown in the 23rd season in the franchise's Triple-A history.

Romero (6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K), who on Monday was named the Triple-A East League's Pitcher of the Week after striking out a career-high 13 batters, earned his fifth victory with the Bulls. Over his last four starts, he has compiled a 3-0 record and 0.71 ERA (2 ER/25.1 IP), adding 36 strikeouts. Durham relievers Kenny Rosenberg (1.0 IP, H, BB, K), Josh Fleming (1.1 IP, H, 2 K) combined for the final 2.1 scoreless frames, while Charlotte lefty Kyle Kubat (4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) suffered the defeat.

The Bulls got both of the runs they would need in the opening frame. Lowe would smash a run-scoring single to center, before coming across on an RBI groundout to make it 2-0. The Knights would narrow the gap to one in the subsequent frame, though they would be kept off the board from that point on.

Durham continues their six-game road series in Charlotte on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:04pm. RHP Shane Baz is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls, while RHP Kade McClure is slated to start for the Knights.

The Bulls return to Durham for their final homestand of the 2021 campaign on Wednesday, September 22 to start a five-game set versus the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

