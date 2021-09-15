IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Due to Rain
September 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Wednesday night's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made-up as part of a double-header on Saturday, September 18.
Thursday's game will play as a normally scheduled nine-inning game. Gates open at 5 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Happy Hour is scheduled to run from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday with $2-$3 draft beers and $1 Berks Hot Dogs.
Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin at 6:35 p.m. should game one conclude by 6 p.m. or earlier. If game one concludes later than 6 p.m., game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. All gates will open at 3:05 p.m. prior to game one. Saturday's game ticket is good for both games. Game one will be a nine-inning game, completing the suspended game from Wednesday. Game two will be a seven-inning game.
Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2021 season or any home game in April and May of 2022. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610.841.7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA Members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange. Tickets are subject to availability.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 15, 2021
- Knights Fall to Bulls 2-1 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Blast Red Wings, 20-3, to Move One Step Away from Division Title - Buffalo Bisons
- Rodriguez Hits 200th Home Run in Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Romero, Bulls Edge Knights 2-1 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Due to Rain - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Game Suspended - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Game in Gwinnett Cancelled Due to Rain - Nashville Sounds
- Early 'Birds Get the Worm, Score Quick & Often in Day Game Win - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds Roll to Wednesday Afternoon Win - Memphis Redbirds
- WooSox and Mets Cancelled Due to Rain - Worcester Red Sox
- September 15 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Mets and Red Sox Rained out on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Indy's Afternoon Rally Falls Short, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Burrows Masterful as Saints Hang on for 3-2 Victory over Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- 7-Run Fifth Keeps Bats Hot - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Return to First Horizon Park on September 22 for Final Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 15, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 15, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (54-60) vs. St. Paul Saints (59-56) - Indianapolis Indians
- Fab Five: Indians Welcome Five New Additions to Staff - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Top Flailing IronPigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Omaha Held to Four Hits in Series-Opening Loss to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Brennen Davis Clubs Two Long Balls in 8-1 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Drop Series Opener to Louisville - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Due to Rain
- Bats lose their bite in 4-2 loss
- Sanchez, Llovera, Dohy combine for one-hitter
- Velasquez strikes out nine in loss
- Cold Start in Polar Park