IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Due to Rain

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Wednesday night's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made-up as part of a double-header on Saturday, September 18.

Thursday's game will play as a normally scheduled nine-inning game. Gates open at 5 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Happy Hour is scheduled to run from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday with $2-$3 draft beers and $1 Berks Hot Dogs.

Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin at 6:35 p.m. should game one conclude by 6 p.m. or earlier. If game one concludes later than 6 p.m., game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. All gates will open at 3:05 p.m. prior to game one. Saturday's game ticket is good for both games. Game one will be a nine-inning game, completing the suspended game from Wednesday. Game two will be a seven-inning game.

Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2021 season or any home game in April and May of 2022. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610.841.7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA Members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange. Tickets are subject to availability.

