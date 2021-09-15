RailRiders Game Suspended

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday evening was suspended in the bottom of the second inning. The RailRiders and IronPigs will return to the field Thursday at 7:05 P.M. with details on the resumption of this game yet to be determined.

The IronPigs plated a run against RailRiders starter Brody Koerner in the bottom of the first on a pair of singles, include a run-scoring knock by TJ Rivera, for a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the second inning with one on, one out and a 2-0 count on Cornelius Randolph, home plate umpire Malachi Moore called for the tarp and play was halted.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its final series of the regular season in Lehigh Valley through Sunday. The RailRiders return to PNC Field next Wednesday for five additional games against the Syracuse Mets in Triple-A Baseball's Final Stretch. Tickets are available at swbrailriders.com.

