Sounds Game in Gwinnett Cancelled Due to Rain
September 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
LOUISVILLE - Wednesday night's game between the Nashville Sounds and Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be made up.
The series between the two clubs continues Thursday, September 16. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central time.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.--
