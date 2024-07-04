Rodriguez Shines, Honkers Win First Game of Second Half

The Honkers started off the second half with a bang, beating Mankato 6-1.

Rochester fell behind in the first, but shut out the MoonDogs through the last eight innings. Dylan Tostrup pitched well, going six innings of one-run ball and striking out seven.

Josiah Granados came in for the final three innings, picking up the nine-out save. He faced just one more than the minimum.

The bats got hot in the middle innings when Dom Rod Rodriguez launched his first home run of the year to the opposite field to put the Honkers up 3-1. Later in the same inning, Andrew Cain sent a ball towards the apartment complex.

Rochester was back on the board in the sixth, plating a pair. One of them was driven in by Rodriguez, who now has 10 RBIs in three games against Mankato this year.

With this win, Rochester moves to 1-0 in the second half and 9-8 overall at home this year. Game two is tomorrow, the first pitch is at 5:05.

