Rafters Blitz Madison at Home, Win 12-4

July 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters exchange elbow bumps

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Usually on July 4th the fireworks show starts at night. But at Witter Field on Thursday, the fireworks started early.

The Rafters hit three homers en route to a 12-4 victory over the Madison Mallards, their first win in the second half. Greyson Shafer, Cashel Dugger, and Max McGwire all smoked round-trippers for the Rats in one of their most dominant all-around wins of the season.

"We're here at home, it's always nice to play in front of the Witter Field fans... it definitely helps to get the guys going today," said field manager Kirk Shrider after the game. "Hopefully with some home games back-to-back we'll get a chance to see more of that."

Tristin Crusenberry got the start for WR and spun four strong innings, ceding just two runs and striking out two. It was a nice bounce back effort for him after he struggled against Green Bay in his previous start.

From there it was Thomas Burns who dazzled with three scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits. The Texas transfer had trouble with command and hard contact in his first few appearances, but he settled down and dominated one of the best offenses in the League.

"Last couple games there have been adjustments made by the staff," said Shrider. "They've actually pounded the strike zone and gone after hitters... it helps accelerate the whole game and keeps us going to the bat rack a little quicker."

Madison took an early two run lead after scoring in each of the first frames, but Crusenberry carded two straight scoreless innings after that. Meanwhile, Greyson Shafer demolished a solo homer in the bottom of the second that went 411 feet and Max McGwire smoked a three-run shot in the third to give the Rafters a 4-2 lead.

McGwire is currently riding a five-game hitting streak and has mashed himself out of an 0-10 mini slump that he was enduring from June 20-22. His contributions will be crucial as the Rafter's look to make a second half run at a playoff spot.

"[I wanted] to get thrown into the fire and get as many at bats as possible, I haven't played in basically over two years," said McGwire, who finished the game with six RBI after a two-run double in the eighth. "Just to get out here is a blessing... going through failure and getting out of it... and playing the game I love."

Wisconsin Rapids kept crushing the baseball in the fifth as Cashel Dugger hit his first homer as a Rafter. The two-run shot hit off of the scoreboard and extended the lead to 6-2. And in the seventh, WR scored three more times, all on bases loaded walks allowed by new Mallard Ckyler Tengler.

With the score standing at 12-4 entering the ninth (after McGwire's two-run double), Evan Parmer entered and slammed the door with a scoreless frame.

It's no secret that the Rafters had a suboptimal first half. But the beauty of the Northwoods League is that they have a clean slate in the second half. Against Madison in this game, the Rafters showed power, great at-bats, and tight pitching. You would be hard pressed to find a game earlier this season where they shined in all three of those categories.

"We need just to keep it going, one game at a time and one pitch at a time. We're doing pretty good about it right now and we'll just take it in tomorrow," said McGwire.

The Rafters host the Green Bay Rockers at Witter Field on Friday and Saturday, both at 6:35. Khalin Kapoor will have the call on the Northwoods League sports Network and Andy Jachim will be live on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

