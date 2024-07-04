A Fourth Straight Win for the 4th of July

In a game that saw four lead changes, five home runs and 15 runs, the Chucks came out victorious with a 8-7 win.

The Chucks sent Caleb White (Georgia Southern) to start the game. He struggled through three innings and allowed four runs, one off a three run HR in the third. He would be pulled after three and Garrett Brogdon (Simpson University) would come in to make his fifth appearance.

The Woodchucks did score one run in the third after Max Galvin (U of Miami) led off with a double. He was batted around by Luke Pemberton (Pepperdine University) who found his first RBI as a Woodchuck.

The Chucks had some new faces today, one being Edian Espinal (Chipola College) who found his first hit as a Chuck, a leadoff double in the 6th. A new face to 2024 but not to the Chucks, returner Colin Bruggemann (OK St.) batted him in on a fielder's choice. Chucks trailed 2-4 after six.

The Chucks would tie up the game in the 7th after a leadoff walk and two perfect bunt base hits by Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus-Christi) and Jake Berkland (Mankato St. U) loaded the bases. Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus-Christi) and Max Galvin singled to tie the game. The Chucks had trailed up to that point, and they were notched at four heading to the bottom of the 7th.

Garrett Brogdon would pitch the 7th, his fourth inning of work. He found two strikeouts to reach five on the day. He did allow a solo homerun, and the Chucks trailed once again 4-5 heading to the 8th.

The Chucks would grab the lead right back after Luke Pemberton singled and Christian Smith-Johnson hit his first HR of the season, a no-doubt two run shot to left. They would give up two solo HRs in the bottom half, and trailed 6-7 in the 9th.

Two hits brought up Bryce Hubbard (Georgia U) to pinch hit with runners on third and second. In a 0-1 count, Hubbard made it three straight games with an RBI by batting home two on a clutch single. The Chucks grabbed the lead with two outs and led 8-7 in the 9th.

Evan Alwine (FIU), who allowed two HR in the 8th would pitch the 9th. He would strikeout out two and the Chucks won 8-7.

The Chucks will play three straight at home starting tomorrow with post game fireworks as they welcome in the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders!

