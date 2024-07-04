Rafters Blanked in Madison to Begin Second Half

July 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Rafters began the second half of their season on the road in the state capital. In the ninth matchup against the Madison Mallards on the campaign, it was more of the same for the Rafters at Warner Park.

The lone run in this ballgame came off the bat of Madison catcher Will Vierling in the fourth inning. The Louisville product stepped into the box with runners on second and third with one away in the frame. Vierling punched a weak ground ball over to Trotter Boston at third base. Following Boston's throw to first base, Davis Hamilton broke from third base to home, scoring the game's only run.

Despite not scoring in this contest, Wisconsin Rapids outhit the Mallards, 10-7. Aidan Teel was the Rafter to highlight with the bat in this one. The Virginia Cavalier collected a lead-off double in the seventh and a lead-off base hit in the ninth. Teel has now doubled in consecutive games after joining the team just last week.

Bryson Moore got the ball for Wisconsin Rapids to begin the second half. The right-hander looked sharp in his second start with the club, very similar to his debut last week in Fond du Lac.

Moore hurled four frames and punched out five Mallard hitters. The Fairfax, VA native did not issue a walk and allowed the game's lone run on three hits.

Coley Kilpatrick opposed Moore on the hill for the Mallards. In his third start of the summer against Wisconsin Rapids, the right-hander tossed five innings. Kilpatrick surrendered five hits in his scoreless start, walked one and struck out five.

Nick Paulsen followed Moore with four innings of his own. The southpaw from UW-Stevens Point did not allow a run and only gave up four hits in relief. Paulsen issued the lone walk from Rafter pitching in the game and struck out one on 50 pitches.

The Rafters head back to Witter Field tomorrow to complete the home-and-home series with the Mallards. First pitch is slated for 1:05, making it a matinee contest on Independence Day in Wisconsin Rapids. The game streamed live on the Northwoods League Plus App and can be heard on the radio home of Rafter Baseball, WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.