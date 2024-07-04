Record Breaking Crowd Watches Rivets Put up 20 Runs

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets win today with a record-setting crowd at home over the Kokomo Jackrabbits with a score of 20-11. This thrilling victory was highlighted by standout player Tony Konopiots, who contributed significantly with 5 RBI and 2 extra-base hits during the game. Next up, the Rockford Rivets hit the road to face off against the Rochester Honkers at Mayo Field. Tune into the action-packed game, which is scheduled to start at 6:35 PM and will be broadcast live on NWL+.

