Stingers Split Series in Minot

July 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MINOT, ND - 6-run 3rd inning downed Stingers to 16-4 loss against the Hot Tots. Minot erupted for 19 hits, with every starter recording at least 1 hit. The Hot Tots scored runs in 6 of their 8 innings they came to the plate.

Willmar struck first in the top of the 1st inning with Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) scoring on a Hayden Lewis (Nebraska) fielder's choice.

Minot responded with 2 in the bottom half starting with an Adrian Dominguez (New Orleans) RBI single, and a Blake Penso (California-Irvine) RBI single.

Jack Taxdahl (Minnesota) answered with a 2-run homer, his second of the season. That was the last lead the Stingers held in the game. Taxdahl recorded 2 hits and a walk; him and Sojka both had multiple hits.

Hot Tots capitalized on the Stinger mistakes in the 3rd inning. Willmar committed 2 errors, and gave up 3 free passes. Cody Grebeck (Dallas Baptist) and Jonah Shields (California State-Bakersfield) each had RBI singles in the inning.

6 Hot Tots hitters recorded multiple hits. Anthony Potestio (California-San Diego) had 4 hits (1 was for extra bases). Grebeck had 3 hits and 2 RBIs in the game.

Aidan Reichek (Minot State) was credited with the win. Reichek pitched 6 innings, and allowed 5 hits, 3 runs (all earned), 3 walks, and struck out 2.

Ryan Wentz (California-Northridge) was credited with the loss. Wentz pitched 3 innings, allowed 5 hits, 8 runs (5 earned), 2 walks and struck out 3.

The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game was Korey Dahlberg. Dahlberg pitched 2 innings and allowed 4 hits, and allowed 2 runs (1 earned).

Stingers look to bounce back in Dickinson tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:35 P.M. CT

