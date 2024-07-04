Stingers Split Series in Minot
July 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
MINOT, ND - 6-run 3rd inning downed Stingers to 16-4 loss against the Hot Tots. Minot erupted for 19 hits, with every starter recording at least 1 hit. The Hot Tots scored runs in 6 of their 8 innings they came to the plate.
Willmar struck first in the top of the 1st inning with Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) scoring on a Hayden Lewis (Nebraska) fielder's choice.
Minot responded with 2 in the bottom half starting with an Adrian Dominguez (New Orleans) RBI single, and a Blake Penso (California-Irvine) RBI single.
Jack Taxdahl (Minnesota) answered with a 2-run homer, his second of the season. That was the last lead the Stingers held in the game. Taxdahl recorded 2 hits and a walk; him and Sojka both had multiple hits.
Hot Tots capitalized on the Stinger mistakes in the 3rd inning. Willmar committed 2 errors, and gave up 3 free passes. Cody Grebeck (Dallas Baptist) and Jonah Shields (California State-Bakersfield) each had RBI singles in the inning.
6 Hot Tots hitters recorded multiple hits. Anthony Potestio (California-San Diego) had 4 hits (1 was for extra bases). Grebeck had 3 hits and 2 RBIs in the game.
Aidan Reichek (Minot State) was credited with the win. Reichek pitched 6 innings, and allowed 5 hits, 3 runs (all earned), 3 walks, and struck out 2.
Ryan Wentz (California-Northridge) was credited with the loss. Wentz pitched 3 innings, allowed 5 hits, 8 runs (5 earned), 2 walks and struck out 3.
The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game was Korey Dahlberg. Dahlberg pitched 2 innings and allowed 4 hits, and allowed 2 runs (1 earned).
Stingers look to bounce back in Dickinson tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:35 P.M. CT
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2024
- Stingers Split Series in Minot - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Blitz Madison at Home, Win 12-4 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Pit Spitters Late Inning Fireworks Run Out - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Dock Spiders Drop Finale of Four-Game Stretch with Lakeshore, 13-9 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Light up Dock Spiders, Win 4th of July Game 13-9 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Lose to Woodchucks in Nail Biter - Green Bay Rockers
- Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Hand Madison Mallards First Second-Half Loss - Madison Mallards
- Walks Cost Huskies in Independence Day Defeat at Hands of Larks - Duluth Huskies
- A Fourth Straight Win for the 4th of July - Wausau Woodchucks
- Kingfish Drop 7th Straight in First Game of Second Half - Kenosha Kingfish
- Cayden Wotipka Walks It off for Battle Creek 7-6 in the I-94 Rivalry - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Growlers Five-Run Comeback Comes up Short, Falls on Walk-Off - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Host the Woodchucks for a Fourth of July Showdown - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Fall Short in High-Scoring Game Against Lakeshore, 11-9 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Blanked in Madison to Begin Second Half - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rodriguez Shines, Honkers Win First Game of Second Half - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.