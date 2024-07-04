Dock Spiders Drop Finale of Four-Game Stretch with Lakeshore, 13-9

July 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Drew Barragan at the plate for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Drew Barragan at the plate for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

MEQUON, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped the final game of their four-game stretch against Lakeshore on Thursday, losing 13-9. A nine-run sixth inning propelled the Chinooks to victory over the Dock Spiders.

Both teams got on the scoreboard in the third inning. The Dock Spiders scored first with a sacrifice fly in the top of the inning. Lakeshore responded with their own sacrifice fly in the bottom half, tying the game at 1-1.

The Dock Spiders regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) hit a single that brought in Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle), making the score 2-1. However, Lakeshore answered in the bottom of the fourth. After loading the bases, Vidal Colon (University of Illinois at Chicago) was hit by a pitch to tie the game. The next batter, Griffin Cameron (Kentucky), hit a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing home another run and giving Lakeshore a 3-2 lead.

In the fifth inning, the Dock Spiders surged back into the lead by scoring three runs. Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) hit an RBI single, followed by Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater), who drove in two more runs with a single, putting the Dock Spiders ahead 5-3. Lakeshore added one run in the bottom of the fifth, narrowing the score to 5-4.

The game's momentum shifted in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Chinooks sent 12 batters to the plate and scored nine runs. The inning included four walks, two singles, a double, a hit-by-pitch, and a solo home run by Ethan Hindle (Kentucky), culminating in a 13-5 lead.

The Dock Spiders fought back in the seventh inning, scoring three runs to cut the deficit to 13-8. Parker Knoll (Lawrence) highlighted the inning with a double that brought in two runs.

In the ninth inning, the Dock Spiders added one more run with a two-out hit from Caden Shapiro, which scored Travis Strickler. However, Shapiro was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a double, ending the game and securing the 13-9 victory for Lakeshore.

The Dock Spiders now head to Wausau for the first of two games on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. They will play their next four games on the road before returning home next Tuesday to face Madison. Ladies on Tuesday night, can plan on additional ticket and drink offers at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors. Plus, all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the game! Additional Tuesday, is Bang For Your Buck with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

Images from this story

