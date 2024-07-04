Rockers Host the Woodchucks for a Fourth of July Showdown

July 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers pitcher Jake Toporek

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers pitcher Jake Toporek(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (0-1) welcome the Wausau Woodchucks (1-0) to Capital Credit Union Park today at 1:05 p.m. This marks the sixth meeting of the summer between the two teams, after Green Bay was bested by Wausau 8-1 last night.

In yesterday's matchup, the Rockers got another solid outing from starter Henry Chabot (Chapman). The right-handed pitcher struck out six Woodchucks in just three frames of work. Chabot is now second in the league with 40 punch outs.

Pitching was also phenomenal for Wausau last night. Starter Grant Siegel (UCF) threw a season-best seven innings and only gave up one run. That being said, he fanned just one batter, so the Woodchucks defense deserves plenty of credit for holding the Rockers in check.

Both teams set out to recreate their success on the mound this afternoon. For Green Bay, it is set to start Jake Toporek (Wagner). The southpaw has the best ERA of any Rocker that's pitched over 20 innings with a 3.33 mark. Toporek is also third on the roster with 25 punch outs - he only has six walks on the season, as well.

Wausau, meanwhile, has one of the most productive pitching staffs in the league. The Woodchucks boast five pitchers with over 20 innings pitched and a sub-3.00 ERA. On top of that, Wausau also leads the entire Northwoods League with 348 strikeouts.

Since it is the Fourth of July, today's game features a $4 ticket and $4 beer special, as well as free tickets for all active military members and veterans. Fans that show up when gates open at noon will also be treated to live music from Retired Army Sgt. Major Mike Aschinger through the end of the third inning.

Following this afternoon's tilt, Green Bay heads on a two-game road trip to Wisconsin Rapids before returning to Capital Credit Union Park for a three-game home-stand between July 7-9.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.