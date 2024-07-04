Rockers Lose to Woodchucks in Nail Biter

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (0-2) dropped game two against the Wausau Woodchucks (2-0) 8-7 in a game with three lead changes and five home runs.

The Rockers got on the board first with a Jake Bold (Princeton) RBI single in the bottom of the second that brought in shortstop Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts). Green Bay extended the lead in the next inning when Mateo Matthews (Wagner) hit a three-run homer to pull farther in front 4-0.

Wausau showed no quit, scoring four unanswered in the next three innings to tie the game in the middle of the seventh. Luke Moeller (Grand Canyon) stepped up to the Rockers the lead in the bottom of the seventh with his first home run of the season. The Woodchucks still answered back and took their first lead of the game with a Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) two-run shot to pull ahead 6-5 in the middle of the eighth.

Jake Bold (Princeton) rose to the occasion once again in the bottom of the eighth. This time, he hit a solo bomb to dead center field to tie the game. Two batters later, Lukas Torres (Wagner) followed suit for his fourth home run of the season and put the Rockers in front 7-6 heading to the ninth.

The Woodchucks got two runners on and into scoring position with two outs, and pinch hitter Bryce Hubbard (Northwest Florida State College) hit a single between first and second to score two and retake the lead 8-7. The Rockers couldn't answer in the bottom of the inning, and the score would hold with Wausau taking the win.

Tomorrow, Landon Victorian (LSU) will make his first start for the Rockers. The high school senior joined the team in the second half and will make his first appearance of the season on the road against Wisconsin Rapids. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The Rockers will be back at home Sunday for the two-game series against Fond Du Lac at Capital Credit Union Park. Until Dawn will perform live music starting when gates open at noon. First pitch for the game is slated for 1:05 pm.

