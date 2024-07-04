Walks Cost Huskies in Independence Day Defeat at Hands of Larks

Eleven walks doomed the Duluth Huskies as they were defeated by the Bismarck Larks, 8-1, Thursday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

A day after the Huskies (18-18, 1-1) took advantage of the mistakes the Larks (19-19, 1-1) made, Bismarck returned the favor on the Huskies today.

Walks haunted the Huskies in the contest today. They issued 11, plus another three hit batters, for a total of 14 free passes. That partially explains the seven run defeat despite out-hitting the Larks, 9-8.

That, and Kyle Hvidsten as well. The Bismarck third basemen delivered four RBIs in the contest on two RBI singles with runners two runners in scoring position. The fifth inning hit in particular capitalized on five Huskies walks issued. All five came from Ryan Prettol, making his first appearance as a Huskie. Hvidsten's single served as the only hit in a four-run fifth inning that turned a 1-0 game into 5-0.

Hvidsten's second single came in the seventh off of Matt Juza, to extend the lead out to seven. The Larks would add one more later on in the eighth.

Duluth's lone run came on an error charged to Zach Daudet on a sharp grounder that snuck underneath his glove off the bat of Boots Landry.

Joe Vos (3-for-4), Charlie Sutherland (2-for-4) and MJ Sweeney (2-for-4) had multihit games for the Huskies.

Up Next

Following a 2-2 homestand, the Huskies hit the road for the first time in the second half. They'll take on Great Plains East rivals, Waterloo, in a two-game series in Iowa. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

