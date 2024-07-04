Kingfish Drop 7th Straight in First Game of Second Half

Northwoods League

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







WATERLOO, IA - The Kenosha Kingfish have now dropped their 7th straight game, now one short of a franchise record 8 game loss streak, after a 9-6 loss to the Waterloo Bucks.

The game marked the first of the NWL second half and saw the Kingfish put up six runs for the second time this month, however it was not enough. The Kingfish never held a lead in the ballgame after allowing a run in the bottom of the first.

It took the Kingfish pitching staff 7 innings to post a scoreless inning and the offense could not keep up. The Kingfish tallied 11 total hits highlighted by a three hit day from Michael Perazza.

The Kingfish will look to snap what has been a rough 7 game loss streak on America's birthday at 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.

Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2024

