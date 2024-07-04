Dock Spiders Fall Short in High-Scoring Game Against Lakeshore, 11-9

July 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Colton Angell on game night

FOND DU LAC, WI - In a thrilling game at Herr-Baker Field on Wednesday, the Dock Spiders narrowly lost to Lakeshore, 11-9, in extra innings to start the second half of the season. This loss moved the Dock Spiders to 0-1 and 13-21 overall.

The Chinooks took an early lead, scoring one run in the first inning and another in the third, with a solo home run by Joey Nerat (Dallas Baptist), making it 2-0.

The Dock Spiders responded in the bottom of the third inning with a five-run surge, highlighted by a grand slam from Parker Knoll (Lawrence), which put them ahead 5-2. They extended their lead in the fourth inning by adding two more runs, making it 7-2.

Dock Spiders' starter, RHP Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern), pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs while striking out five.

The bullpen took over in the sixth inning, but Lakeshore's offense exploded, bringing 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs to take a 9-7 lead on five hits and three walks. This rally was highlighted by a two-run triple from Joey Nerat.

The Dock Spiders chipped away at the deficit, scoring one run in the seventh and another in the eighth inning. A leadoff pinch-hit triple in the eighth by Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle) set the stage for Donavan Canterberry (Xavier) to drive him in, tying the game at nine.

The game remained tied and went into extra innings, due to a strong relief performance from RHP Colton Angell (Southeastern CC), who entered in the seventh inning. Angell held Lakeshore scoreless through the ninth inning, allowing no earned runs and striking out two over his four innings of work.

In the top of the tenth inning, with runners on second and third and two outs, a ground ball hit by Ty Wisdom (Kansas) to first baseman Caden Shapiro (Princeton) resulted in a throwing error that allowed two runs to score, giving the Chinooks an 11-9 lead. Angell retired the next batter, ending the inning.

In the bottom of the tenth, the Dock Spiders loaded the bases with two outs but were unable to bring any runs home, concluding the game with a strikeout and giving Lakeshore the 11-9 victory.

The Dock Spiders will wrap up their four-game stretch against Lakeshore on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. on Independence Day at Lakeshore. The Dock Spiders will play the next five games on the road before returning home next Tuesday against Madison.

