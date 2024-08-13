Rodriguez' Grand Slam Lifts Patriots Over Yard Goats In Series Opener

August 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' Jesus Rodriguez in action

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 6-2 on Tuesday night thanks to late inning heroics in game one of a six-game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, CT. The Patriots overcame a 2-0 deficit entering the 8th inning to snap a three-game skid.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (7 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 5 K) earned his team-leading ninth win of the season. In three starts vs. Hartford this season, Vrieling has combined to throw 21 IP, allowing only 6 R (2.57 ERA) on 10 H with 18 K. Over his last six starts since the start of July, Vrieling has pitched to a 3.38 ERA with 22 K in 29.1 IP. Vrieling ranks among Eastern League leaders with 119 IP (2nd) and 108 K (7th). The Yankees No. 28 prospect registered his sixth quality start, tied for the team high.

RHP Danny Watson (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 K) picked up a six-out save for his first of the year. Over his last 11 appearances, Watson has pitched to a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 IP with 10 K/6 BB.

C Jose Trevino (0-for-2) played five innings at catcher in his second game of MLB rehab assignment, nabbing Bladimir Restituyo for a caught stealing in the 4th.

3B Jesus Rodriguez (1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, R) launched a go-ahead grand slam in the 8th inning to give Somerset a 5-2 lead. Rodriguez has homered in back-to-back games for the second time as a member of Double-A Somerset this season. Over his last four games, Rodriguez is 6-for-14 (.428) with 2 HR, 5 RBI, and 3 R. Rodriguez's 10 HR this season in 74 games between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley best his career high 9 HR set in 109 games in 2023.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, RBI, R) put the Patriots on the board with an RBI single in the 8th Over his last 11 games, the Yankees No. 2 prospect is hitting .375/.469/.700 with 3 HR, 11 RBI, and 7 R. Since the start of June, Jones leads the Eastern League in XBH (27) and TB (111) while ranking among league leaders with 11 HR (3rd), 45 RBI (T-1st), and 60 H (T-3rd). Jones has reached base in eight straight and 14 of his last 15 contests. In August, Jones is 12-for-36 (.333) with 2 HR and 7 RBI.

