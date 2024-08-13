Jobe Spins Six Scoreless; Erie Tacks on Late Against Akron
August 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (61-45) nearly shut out Akron (63-46) in the series opener, 6-1.
Jackson Jobe started for Erie and tossed six scoreless frames. He scattered three singles and did not walk a batter while striking out two.
Erie broke onto the scoreboard in the sixth against Akron starter Austin Peterson. Carlos Mendoza singled with two out and scored when Hao-Yu Lee doubled.
The SeaWolves broke the game open in the eighth inning against Mason Hickman. Lee singled and Gage Workman reached on catcher's interference. Chris Meyers singled home Lee to make it 2-0. Trei Cruz also singled to score Workman and make it 3-0. Later in the frame, Ben Malgeri hit a two-run single to make it 5-0. A wild pitch scored Eliezer Alfonzo to make it 6-0.
In the ninth, Joel Peguero allowed an unearned run on Aaron Bracho's RBI single to make it 6-1.
Jobe (3-1) beat Peterson (5-2).
The series continues on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. as Wilkel Hernandez faces Aaron Davenport.
