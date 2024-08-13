August 13, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS TAKE FIVE OF SIX AGAINST CURVE The Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Altoona Curve 9-8 on Sunday afternoon in front of the 13th sellout crowd at Hadlock Field. Teel put Portland on the board with an RBI single to score Roman Anthony who reached on a double (20) in the bottom of the first. In the top of the third, Kervin Pichardo hit a two-run homer to put the Curve on top. The Curve continued the scoring by plating four runs in the fourth inning on five singles to extend a 6-1 lead. In the bottom of the third, a two-run double from Tyler Miller (12) cut the Curve lead in half. Campbell crushed his third homer in as many days and seventh with Portland in the bottom of the fifth to put Portland within two. Portland tied the game after a pair of bases-loaded walks from Phillip Sikes and Miller before a two-run single from Ahbram Liendo put Portland back on top, 6-8. Altoona scored a pair in the top of the eighth after a solo homer from Jase Bowen along with an RBI double from Kervin Pichardo. Anthony came to the plate and crushed his team-best 15th homer to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning to put Portland back on top, 9-8.

BIG THREE ONTO BIG THINGS The top three prospect in Boston's system in Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) were all three promoted to Triple-A Worcester prior to this series. Mayer appeared in 77 games with Portland this season where he led the EL in average (.307) and doubles (28). Mayer also played 43 games with Double-A Portland in 2023 prior to a season- ending injury. Roman Anthony appeared in 84 games this season where he hit .269 while leading the team in homers this season (15) and ranking third in stolen bases (16). Kyle Teel appeared in 84 games where he hit .298 which ranked second best in the EL while tying for fourth with most RBI in the league (60). Teel's 11 homers tied second most this season. Both Anthony and Teel also played 10 games in Portland in 2023 prior to headlining this season's Opening Day roster.

CAN'T COOL DOWN KRISTIAN CAMPBELL Portland Sea Dogs' infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of August 5-11. The 22-year-old hit .444 (8-for-18) in five games last week with three home runs and five RBI. He led the league with six walks and five stolen bases. His .600 On base percentage and .944 Slugging Percentage ranked second in the league. Campbell homered in three consecutive games from August 9-11. Campbell currently has a nine-game hit streak and a 26-game on base streak, the longest in the Eastern League this season. In 49 games with the Sea Dogs, Campbell is hitting .380 with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 32 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. He has a .484 OBP, .592 Slugging Percentage, and 1.076 OPS. This marks the second time this season that Campbell has earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors, previously earning the accolade for the week of June 10-16. Campbell has also previously been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June and the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

MICKEY MAKES HIS DEBUT Former Sea Dog, Mickey Gasper, made his big league debut last night with the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Gasper worked a walk in a game where the Red Sox went on to walk-it-off 5-4 over Texas. Gasper began the season with Portland after being acquired by the New York Yankees in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft this offseason. Gasper appeared in 44 games with Portland where he hit .282 with 13 doubles, four homers, 22 RBI, 26 walks, and notched three stolen bases prior to a promotion to Triple-A Worcester on June 4th. With Triple-A, Gasper hit .401 across 40 games prior to his call-up. The Merrimack, New Hampshire native is the first former Sea Dog to make an MLB debut this season.

CLOSING THINGS OUT Felix Cepeda leads the Eastern League in saves with 13. He has recorded a save in 13 of his 17 save opportunities. This season he has tossed 39.0 innings allowing 23 earned runs on 42 hits while walking 18 and striking out 33.

A LOOK AT THE RANKINGS Baseball America recently updated their Top 30 Rankings and even more current Sea Dogs are now included in the list. Marcelo Mayer (#1), Roman Anthony (#2) and Kyle Teel (#3) continue to hold the top three spots in the organization while Kristian Campbell has leaped to number five. Luis Perales is ranked as the top pitching prospect for Boston and number eight prospect overall. Pitchers David Sandlin (#11), Wikelman Gonzalez (#16) and Hunter Dobbins (#21) are also included in the list while Blaze Jordan (#22) and Connelly Early (#28) round out the top 30.

THE STREAKS CONTINUE Kristian Campbell extended his streaks on Sunday afternoon. Campbell has now reached base in 26 consecutive games batting .364 (36-for-99) with ten doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI. He also has swiped 13 bases while only being caught twice. Campbell is also riding a 9-game hit streak where he has hit .361 with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI, seven walks, and six stolen bases.

WHERE DO WE STAND Portland currently sits atop the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.5 games ahead of the second- place Hartford Yard Goats. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in third place, 4.0 games behind Portland. The Somerset Patriots rank fourth, 4.5 games out while Reading is 11.0 games back. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in the basement, 11.5 games out of first place.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 13, 2001 - Josh Beckett, Brandon Bowe and Aaron Scheffer combined on a no-hitter of the Binghamton Mets. Beckett fanned 12 in the first seven innings before yielding to the bullpen. It marked the second no-hitter in franchise history.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Connelly Early will have the start in game one of the twin bill. Early last pitched on August 7th against Altoona where he tossed 3.0 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking three and striking out three. He has yet to face the Rumble Ponies in his career. RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion will have the start in game two. Encarnacion was activated from the injured list prior to tonight's game and last pitched on July 10th against Hartford where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out two. He has faced Binghamton once on June 27th where he pitched 4.0 innings allowing one runs on four hits while striking out six.

