Fightin Phils Strike Late in 7-5 Victory over New Hampshire

August 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (16-24; 47-61) earned a 7-5 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-24, 43-62) in the series opener from FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday.

Reading got the scoring started early in the bottom of the first inning. With runners on first and second, Carson Taylor reached on a fielding error by first baseman Charles McAdoo, allowing Justin Crawford to score. In the top of the second, New Hampshire tied the game at one apiece, thanks to an RBI groundout by Michael Turconi.

The Fightin Phils bats produced three runs in the bottom of the second. With runners on second and third, Erick Brito gave Reading the 2-1 lead with an RBI single to score Ethan Wilson. Crawford followed with a bases-clearing two-run double. The Phillies No. 3 prospect went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Reading increased the deficit to a three-run lead, 4-1.

Noah Skirrow had a solid outing on the mound for Reading as he tossed five innings, allowed one run on two hits, walked two, and struck out two. Behind him, Nelson L. Alvarez tossed a scoreless frame in the sixth.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. continued to show his power as he slugged his ninth home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth. Rincones is hitting .375 in August and has now homered in four of his last five games.

The Fisher Cats came from behind and tied the game at five. Charles McAdoo homered in the seventh, a solo shot. In the top of the eighth, RJ Schreck, Alex De Jesus, and Yohendrick Pinango allowed the Fisher Cats to tack on three more.

Reading drove in the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth. Otto Kemp started the rally as he hit an RBI single, and reached third base safely thanks to a fielding error by RJ Schreck. Carson Taylor came in to score. Robert Moore followed with an RBI single to give the Fightin Phils an insurance run.

Daniel Harper earned the win, as he pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out three batters. Andrew Bechtold suffered the loss (0-5).

