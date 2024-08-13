Baysox Arms Silence Curve Bats

August 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Three Curve players picked up two hits, but Bowie shutout Altoona, 5-0, on Tuesday night in front of 5,491 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Po-Yu Chen made his sixth appearance of the season against Bowie and was charged with the loss on Tuesday night. Bowie's Jud Fabian slashed a two-run homer in the first and Fabian added a sacrifice fly in the second and an RBI double in the fourth to account for the first four runs on Chen's line. Chen was touched for five runs in total on six hits and walked three in his outing.

The Curve offense was heled to just three hits in the first five innings by Bowie starter Alex Pham. Pham struck out six and earned his fifth win of the season. Baysox pitchers Dan Hammer and Levi Stoudt tossed four scoreless innings and combined to throw nine walk-less innings for Bowie.

Matt Fraizer, Abrahan Gutierrez and Tres Gonzalez each had two hits in the defeat. Altoona's best chance for offense ended in strikeouts in the second and seventh inning. In the second, Guterrez and Gonzalez stood in scoring position when Pham struck out Jackson Glenn to end the inning. Working against Hammer in the seventh, the Curve picked up three straight hits to start the inning. However, Hammer induced a 1-2-3 double play ball and then struck out Glenn to end the best opportunity of the day for Altoona's offense.

On the mound, Justin Meis followed Chen with 2.1 scoreless frames and three strikeouts. Brad Case stranded the bases loaded in the eighth inning after a hit batsman and two softly hit singles to begin the inning. Case got John Rhodes to pop out and then struck out Anthony Servideo and Enrique Bradfield Jr. looking to end the frame.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. LHP Anthony Solometo is slated to start for the Curve and RHP Peter Van Loon will go for the Baysox.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

-CURVE-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.