Albright Stellar in Yard Goats Loss

August 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - The Hartford Yard Goats dropped the opening game of a six-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, 6-2 in front of a sellout (6,386) on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. A five-run eighth inning that included a grand slam from third baseman Jesus Rodriguez propelled the Patriots to the victory. Yard Goats starter Mason Albright had an outstanding performance and fired seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks, and three strikeouts. Adael Amador hit his 11th homer of the season in the sixth inning, a line drive in the right field seats.

Yard Goats starting pitcher Mason Albright turned in his best outing of the season and retired 11 consecutive batters from the third until the sixth innings. The lefty retired the side in order in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings and departed with a 2-0 lead after seven full innings.

Somerset starter Trystan Vreiling allowed just two singles and a walk over the first four innings. The Yard Goats scored a run in the fifth to take a 1-0 lead. Kyle Datres led off with a double, advanced to third base on a grounder and scored on a wild pitch.

In the sixth inning, Yard Goats second baseman Adael Amador cranked his 11th home run of the season to the upper deck in right field to extend the Hartford lead to 2-0.

In the eighth inning, Somerset rallied for five runs off reliever Carson Skipper. Yankees prospect Spencer Jones drove home Cole Gabielson with an RBI single to make it a 2-1 game. Later in the inning, Jesus Rodriguez hit a grand slam to right field giving the Patriots a 5-2 lead.

In the ninth inning, Alex Vargas hit a two-out double to right field that brought home Elijah Dunman before getting thrown out by Yard Goats right fielder Juan Guerrero to extend the Patriots lead to 6-2.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the New York Yankees affiliate, Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night August 14th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Italian Heritage Night!! RHP Blake Adams will start on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Bailey Deeds who will start for the Patriots. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

WP: Vrieling (9-7)

LP: Skipper (2-1)

SV: Watson (1)

