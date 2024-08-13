Sea Dogs Sweep 'Ponies in Twin Bill on Tuesday

August 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, New York- The Portland Sea Dogs (27-12, 63-45) swept the twin bill against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-18, 56-50) taking game one 5-2 in extras before taking game two, 4-2.

Drew Ehrhard finished a double shy of the cycle with three RBI in game one while Brendan Cellucci notched a new career-high 4.0 scoreless innings in relief. Jhostnyxon Garcia collected his first Double-A hit in debut in game one. Theo Denlinger earned his third win while Christopher Troye earned his first save in Game Two.

In game one, Portland struck first after a sacrifice fly to left field from Alex Binelas brought in Nathan Hickey to put Portland up 1-0.

Binghamton tied the game in the bottom of the third with an RBI groundout from Matt Rudick before taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth after an RBI double from Rowdey Jordan.

Drew Ehrhard tied the game with a solo homer (2) in the top of the seventh to force extras. In the top of the ninth, Nathan Hickey doubled (1) to score one before Ehrhard's first career triple drove in two to extend a 5-2 lead and seal the extra-inning win in game one of the twin bill.

LHP Brendan Cellucci (5-2, 4.58 ERA) earned the win after pitching 4.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out four. RHP TJ Shook (1-1, 1.80 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing three runs (2 ER) on two hits while striking out one.

In game two, Portland took 1-0 lead in the top of the first after a sacrifice fly from Garcia.

Corey Rosier roped an RBI double (2) in the top of the third to double the 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Luis Ravelo recorded an RBI groundout to score Alex Binelas and extend a three-run lead.

Rosier extended a 4-0 lead in the top of the seventh with an RBI single to drive in Elih Marrero.

Binghamton avoided the shutout after an RBI single from Stanley Consuegra in the bottom of the seventh. A wild pitch would score another run but Portland held on, 4-2.

RHP Theo Denlinger (3-3, 5.53 ERA) earned the win after pitching 3.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. Christopher Troye (1) earned the save pitching 0.2 innings with two strikeouts. RHP Junior Santos (4-1, 5.27 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing one run on two hits while walking two.

The Sea Dogs return to Mirabito Stadium tomorrow, August 14th for game two against the Binghamton RumblePonies. Game two is slated for 6:35pm. Portland will send RHP Hunter Dobbins (7-3, 3.58 ERA) to the mound while Binghamton will give the ball to RHP Nolan McLean (0-8, 5.29 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.