Orioles Top OF Prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. Promoted to Double-A Bowie

August 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







Bowie, M.D. - The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday afternoon that outfielder and Orioles No. 4 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. has been promoted from the High-A Aberdeen IronBirds to the Double-A Bowie Baysox.

In 81 games this season, Bradfield Jr. slashed .267/.345/.363 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 26 runs batted in and 59 stolen bases. He led the IronBirds in hits (81), runs (63), and stolen bases.

At the time of promotion, Bradfield Jr. is first in the South Atlantic League and is second in all of Minor League Baseball in stolen bases.

The 22-year-old recorded more stolen bases than strikeouts (58) and tallied 15 multi-stolen base games. Amongst Orioles minor leaguers this season, he ranks first in stolen bases and third in runs scored.

Bradfield Jr. began the season with High-A Aberdeen and stole a season-high four bases on June 19 at Wilmington. His best month offensively was in July when he slashed .324/.388/.423 with three doubles, a homer and nine RBI in 18 games. He recorded the sixth-best batting average in July amongst qualified South Atlantic League hitters.

The Hialeah, Fla. native was drafted by the Orioles with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 Draft out of Vanderbilt. Bradfield Jr. made his professional debut in August 2023 with FCL - Orioles and Single-A Delmarva.

Bradfield Jr. is the top ranked outfield prospect in the Orioles organization, according to MLB Pipeline. Baseball America named Bradfield Jr. as the "Fastest Baserunner" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Orioles system at the beginning of the season.

Along with Bradfield Jr., IF/OF Tavian Josenberger and OF Reed Trimble have also been promoted from High-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie.

The Baysox begin a six-game road trip tonight against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 6:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Baysox next homestand begins on Tuesday, August 20 at 6:35 pm against the Erie SeaWolves from Prince George's Stadium. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are available and on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.