Late Runs Help Erie to 6-1 Win Over Akron

August 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Chase DeLauter picked up two hits, but the Erie SeaWolves struck late to outduel the Akron RubberDucks 6-1 on Tuesday night in the series opener at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Already on top 1-0 entering the eighth, Erie looked to break the game open. The SeaWolves sent nine to the plate and scored five runs. Chris Meyers, Trei Cruz and Ben Malgeri each picked up RBI singles in the inning as Erie stretched its lead to 6-0.

Mound Presence

Austin Peterson was sharp again for the RubberDucks. The right-hander allowed just three hits through the first five innings. Erie got to Peterson for a run in the sixth and chased him with bases loaded and two outs. Alaska Abney got a flyout to end the sixth and escape the jam. In total, Peterson tossed five and two-thirds innings allowing one run while striking out four. Abney tossed a scoreless seventh to finish his night at an inning and a third scoreless. Mason Hickman allowed five runs (four earned) over two-thirds of an inning. Ross Carver struck out the only batter he faced.

Duck Tales

DeLauter picked up two of Akron's three hits through the first seven innings. Aaron Bracho got the RubberDucks on the board in the top of the ninth with a single to left that scored Kahlil Watson making it 6-1 Erie.

Notebook

DeLauter extended his hitting streak to six games...Peterson has worked at least five innings in all but one of his eight starts with Akron... Kody Huff caught two of three Erie runners stealing...Game Time: 2:19...Attendance: 2,055.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Wednesday, August 14 at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Aaron Davenport (6-4, 3.09 ERA) will get the start for Akron against Erie right-hander Wilkel Hernandez (4-6, 3.90 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

