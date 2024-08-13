Baysox Shut out Altoona for Series Opening Victory

ALTOONA, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, recorded their ninth shutout win of the season against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final of 5-0 on Tuesday night from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowie (19-21, 51-57) scored three runs in the first two innings against Altoona (16-24, 45-64) starting right-hander Po-Yu Chen (L, 4-8). For the sixth time in seven games, the Baysox struck in the first inning after a two-run homer by Jud Fabian, his 18th of the season. The Orioles No. 13 prospect retakes the Eastern League lead in home runs.

Fabian drove in his third run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the second.

Orioles No. 6 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. made his Double-A debut and recorded his first Double-A hit and RBI on one swing with a sharp single into right field in the fourth inning. Fabian drove him home with a double down the left field line to give Bowie a 5-0 lead.

Bradfield Jr. went 1-for-3 with two runs scored in his debut. Fabian recorded at least four or more RBI for the fourth time this season.

Starting right-hander Alex Pham (W, 5-3) pitched his second consecutive scoreless start with five shutout innings and six strikeouts over three hits and no walks allowed. The Orioles No. 27 prospect has now thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to August 1 and has a 2.62 ERA in the second half.

Right-handed relievers Dan Hammer and Levi Stoudt combined for four shutout innings of relief and four strikeouts to finish the game.

In his Double-A debut, Tavian Josenberger registered a pair of hits. The 22-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2023 Draft out of Arkansas.

The Baysox continue their six-game road series against the Curve tomorrow at 6:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Peter Van Loon (1-1, 2.78 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against LHP Anthony Solometo (0-4, 6.49 ERA) for Altoona.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20 - Sunday, August 25 against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

