Early Offense Leads Squirrels to 11-3 Win

August 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels jumped out to an early lead and cruised to an 11-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (51-58, 17-23) stormed in front with nine runs in the first two innings to begin the road series against the Senators (51-58, 13-27).

In the top of the first inning, Victor Bericoto opened the scoring with an RBI single and a second run scored on an error off the bat of Diego Velasquez. Two batters later, Vaun Brown hit a two-run single and later scored on a single by Jimmy Glowenke to open a five-run lead and chase Harrisburg starter Dustin Saenz (Loss, 0-2).

Velasquez struck for a two-run single in the top of the second inning and Zach Morgan clubbed a two-run homer to extend the Richmond lead to 9-0.

Nick Sinacola (Win, 4-2) took his 11.2-scoreless-inning streak into the fourth inning before Jeremy De La Rosa hit a solo homer to plate Harrisburg's first run of the night. In the fifth, JT Arruda added a two-run homer to cut the score to 9-3.

Velasquez padded the lead with an RBI single in the sixth, giving him five RBIs for the game. The Flying Squirrels extended the lead to 11-3 with a run scoring on an error later in the sixth.

Ben Madison threw two hitless relief innings and struck out three batters. Nick Swiney finished the game with two scoreless frames.

The Flying Squirrels stole five bases, tying a season high, over the first two innings of the game. The five steals was tied for the fourth-most in a game in Flying Squirrels franchise history.

The series continues on Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field. Right-hander Dylan Cumming (1-5, 5.87) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Andry Lara (7-5, 4.13). First pitch is scheduled for noon at FNB Field.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Altoona Curve from August 20-25. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

