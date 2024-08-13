Binghamton Swept by Portland in Tuesday's Doubleheader

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-18, 56-50) fell in both games of Tuesday night's doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dogs (27-12, 63-45) at Mirabito Stadium. Portland leads the seven-game series, 2-0.

Game One: Sea Dogs 5, Rumble Ponies 2 (Final/9)

With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning, Nathan Hickey hit a go-ahead RBI double that put Portland up 3-2. Later in the frame Drew Erhard hit a two-run triple that put Portland up 5-2.

Binghamton had Portland down to its final out in the top of the seventh, but Erhard hit a game-tying solo home run off Grant Hartwig to force extra innings.

Joander Suarez allowed one unearned run and just three hits over 5.1 innings with three strikeouts in the start.

Binghamton tied the game on Matt Rudick's RBI groundout in the third inning that made it 1-1. In the fourth, Rowdey Jordan hit a go-ahead RBI double that put the Ponies up 2-1.

TJ Shook (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth but allowed three runs and two earned runs in the ninth inning to take the loss. He did not allow a run over his first five appearances in the Mets organization.

Game Two: Sea Dogs 4, Rumble Ponies 2 (Final/7)

Portland scored two batters into the game against Junior Santos (4-1). Kristian Campbell hit a leadoff triple and scored on Jhostynxon Gracia's sacrifice fly that put Portland up 1-0.

The Sea Dogs added another run on Corey Rosier's RBI double off Josh Hejka in the third inning that made it 2-0. In the fifth inning, Luis Ravelo had an RBI groundout that made it 3-0. Rosier hit an RBI single in the seventh that put Portland up 4-0.

Stanley Consuegra smoked an RBI single in the seventh that scored Ryan Clifford, after he walked, which made it 4-1. Consuegra went 2-for-3 and recorded his seventh multi-hit game.

Later in the seventh, Kevin Parada scored on a wild pitch that cut Portland's lead to 4-2 on the first pitch that Christopher Troye threw. The Ponies stranded the potential-tying runs on base in the final inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Jeremiah Jackson went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the first game and recorded his 18th multi-hit game...Wyatt Young walked twice in the first game to extend his on-base streak to 10 games...Jordan hit an RBI double in the first game and a single in the second game to extend his hitting streak to six games.

