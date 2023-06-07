Rochester Withstands Rain Delay, Wins 9-6 in Extras

First pitch at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, IA came in shortly after the scheduled 6:35 p.m. time. Over four hours later, after the stroke of midnight, the Rochester Honkers (7-2) defeated the Waterloo Bucks (4-5) in extra innings to strengthen their stronghold atop the Great Plains East division.

The contest was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning before the game was paused due to lightning and inclement weather in the area. After an one hour and 51 minute delay, play resumed.

After reliever Jacob Bosse (St Ambrose State) shut down the Bucks in the inning, both offenses would come alive. The visitors added two runs in the top of the fifth on RBI's from leaders Jakob Guardado (Pasadena City College) and Griffen Sotomayor (Washington State).

Waterloo punched back in the home half of the inning, scoring four runs aided by five walks in the inning by the combination of Bosse and Dylan Tostrup (USC). Bosse finished with all four earned runs on his line after he walked three and Drake Westcott (Illinois) reached on a dropped third strike.

The Honkers tied the game back up in the sixth as Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) reached base on an infield single. No runs would be scored until extra innings as Drew Fifer (Indiana State) threw three scoreless innings for Rochester while Ty Roder (Wright State) countered with 3.1 scoreless.

Under the floodlights illuminating a near vacant ballpark, Rochester sealed their third straight win in the 10th inning, scoring three runs on just one hit. With two outs and runners on every base, Schoenfeld put the ball in play to the right side and reached on another infield single - his third of the night and his fourth in three games with the Honkers. One more run would come across on a throwing error on the play and Guardado added an insurance run with an RBI single.

Starting center fielder and two-way player Chase Spencer (Air Force) got the win. Spencer threw the last two innings without allowing a run, forcing a weak ground out with the bases loaded to send the Honkers back to Rochester, MN tired - but happy.

The Honkers are now 7-2 on the season, tied for best in the entire Northwoods League. They are in action at Mayo Field on Thu., June 8 vs the same Waterloo Bucks. The scheduled time for first pitch is 6:35 p.m.

