Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer Set for July 22nd

June 7, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The fifth annual Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer is set for Saturday, July 22nd at Moonlight Graham Field located on the campus of Concordia University Wisconsin. The walk will benefit the Aurora Health Care Foundation for local cancer care and research. 100% of the proceeds from the event go to the Aurora Health Care Foundation.

This year's walk will see a new format where the event will be combined with the Chinooks home game on July 22nd. Registration and check-in will begin at 3:00pm with opening ceremonies at 3:45pm. Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer will begin at 4:00pm. Our tailgate will then begin at 4:45pm where there will be food, beverages, live music, and our kids zone will be open. Then at 6:35pm, the Chinooks take on the Madison Mallards.

Registration and donation levels start at just $25 where you will receive event registration, a Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer t-shirt, tailgate meal, and a ticket to the game that evening. Additional donation levels are available including our $50 level where you will receive our cancer walk exclusive Vintage Bobble Boy bobblehead.

100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Aurora Health Care Foundation.

If you can't make the walk but would like to make a donation, please following the link above, we appreciate your support.

The Chinooks are also looking for cancer walk sponsors. Interested companies can email erics@lakeshorechinooks.com regarding opportunities.

We hope you will join us for a great cause for Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer on July 22nd.

