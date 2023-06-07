Rain-Filled Rollercoaster Night Ends with 8-6 Stingers' Win

June 7, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







The Stingers entered Wednesday night looking for a series split against a longtime rival and in a game that had just about everything, they achieved that goal.

Willmar wasn't the first team to crack the scoreboard however as Ethan Navratil roped a single right up the middle in the second inning to get the Rox off to an early 1-0 lead.

It wouldn't take long for the Stingers to strike back however as with the bases loaded, Kasten Furr hit a grounder that would score all three with some help off of a Kolby Gartner throwing error.

The score would stay that way until an eventful fourth inning for both teams.

St. Cloud would get five runs to cross the board as the Rox drew five walks to help the offense along.

Just like in the second inning however, the Stingers were quick to respond.

MinnWest Technology Player of the Game Kevin Fitzer drilled one down the left field line to score two runs on a double that would be the only extra-base hit for the Stingers in the game.

Scott Anderson's sacrifice fly tied the game up at six and the score would stay that way once the rain came pouring in.

The Stingers would have runners at the corners with no one out in the bottom of the sixth when the delay was called and after it was over, the runs kept coming.

Both runs came to score to get the Stingers up 8-6 and despite several chances for both sides that's where the score would stay.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Tyler Bryan slammed the door shut even when the Rox loaded up the bases in the ninth.

With the win, the Stingers would move to 6-2 on the season and back in a tie with the Rox for first place in the Great Plains West division.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.