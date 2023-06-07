Rain-Filled Rollercoaster Night Ends with 8-6 Stingers' Win
June 7, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
The Stingers entered Wednesday night looking for a series split against a longtime rival and in a game that had just about everything, they achieved that goal.
Willmar wasn't the first team to crack the scoreboard however as Ethan Navratil roped a single right up the middle in the second inning to get the Rox off to an early 1-0 lead.
It wouldn't take long for the Stingers to strike back however as with the bases loaded, Kasten Furr hit a grounder that would score all three with some help off of a Kolby Gartner throwing error.
The score would stay that way until an eventful fourth inning for both teams.
St. Cloud would get five runs to cross the board as the Rox drew five walks to help the offense along.
Just like in the second inning however, the Stingers were quick to respond.
MinnWest Technology Player of the Game Kevin Fitzer drilled one down the left field line to score two runs on a double that would be the only extra-base hit for the Stingers in the game.
Scott Anderson's sacrifice fly tied the game up at six and the score would stay that way once the rain came pouring in.
The Stingers would have runners at the corners with no one out in the bottom of the sixth when the delay was called and after it was over, the runs kept coming.
Both runs came to score to get the Stingers up 8-6 and despite several chances for both sides that's where the score would stay.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Tyler Bryan slammed the door shut even when the Rox loaded up the bases in the ninth.
With the win, the Stingers would move to 6-2 on the season and back in a tie with the Rox for first place in the Great Plains West division.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2023
- Rain-Filled Rollercoaster Night Ends with 8-6 Stingers' Win - Willmar Stingers
- Mallards' Offense Erupts, Evens Series - Kenosha Kingfish
- Lakeshore Drops Game to the Kokomo Jackrabbits - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rafters Sweep the Woodchucks and Win 3 in a Row - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rockers Lose I-41 Showdown Against Fond du Lac - Green Bay Rockers
- Behind Strong Bullpen, Huskies Earn Road Win in Canada - Duluth Huskies
- MoonDogs Clip Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Wisconsin Rapids Adds Late Run, Sweeps Wausau - Wausau Woodchucks
- Kenosha Wins in Walk-Off Fashion over Madison - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers Split Series with Traverse City Behind Dominant Performance from Mason Meeks - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Larks Announce 2023 Teacher of the Year - Bismarck Larks
- Pit Spitters Give up Eight, Split Series with Growlers - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rivets Extend Game Winning Streak to Five with a 4-3 Victory against Battle Creek - Rockford Rivets
- Battle Jacks Get Winning Run in Scoring Position, Fall Just Short to the Rivets 4-3 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer Set for July 22nd - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Take on Dock Spiders in I-41 Showdown - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Withstands Rain Delay, Wins 9-6 in Extras - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders' Offense Stifled, Shutout by Rockers 4-0 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Willmar's Win Streak Ends in Rough Fashion, Fall to St. Cloud 11-1 - Willmar Stingers
- Mallards Walked-Off After Five-Run Comeback - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Willmar Stingers Stories
- Rain-Filled Rollercoaster Night Ends with 8-6 Stingers' Win
- Willmar's Win Streak Ends in Rough Fashion, Fall to St. Cloud 11-1
- Willmar Completes Perfect Road Trip, Dominate Hot Tots 12-0
- Willmar Completes Comeback Over Minot with 11-8 Victory
- Kevin Fitzer Breakout Game Propels Stingers to 16-5 Rout Over Larks