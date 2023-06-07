Kenosha Wins in Walk-Off Fashion over Madison
June 7, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Kenosha, WI. - The Kenosha Kingfish won their game over the Madison Mallards Tuesday night with a walk-off single by Lance Trippel.
Kenosha capitalized on errors made by Madison's defense in their half of the third inning and scored five runs. Prior to Tuesday, Kenosha had only put up 28 runs through 6 contests.
Despite the early lead, Kenosha found themselves down two with only three outs left to go. Starter Jake Stipp gave up two runs over 5 innings pitched and one costly error. The bullpen was responsible for the other 5 runs.
In the bottom of the ninth, Kenosha battled back and scored three runs to end it on a walk-off, including the winning hit by Lance Trippel, who was put in the game as a pinch hitter. Kenosha topped Madison with a final score of 8-7.
The Kingfish will once again play the Mallards, but this time in Madison at Warner Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
