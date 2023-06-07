Pit Spitters Give up Eight, Split Series with Growlers

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters dropped game two of the two game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers today, losing 8-2. The Pit Spitters head to Battle Creek tomorrow night for the first time of the 2023 season, with 7:05 p.m. start against the Battle Jacks.

Pit Spitters pitcher Ethan Foley started out hot going five and a third innings, giving up three runs on five hits and walking two. The Stellar pitching continued when RHP Mitch White came in for Foley pitching an inning and two thirds of shutout ball only giving up a hit and striking out three. RHP Logan Mccleery came in for White, throwing an inning of shutout ball, and only giving up a hit and a walk. RHP Anthony Ramirez came in for the top of the ninth, and he gave up four hits, five runs and a walk.

The game was relatively quiet for both sides offensively, until the top of the third inning when the Growlers got two on base with back-to-back singles from Alex Fernandes and Lawson Knight. A flyout hit by Korbin Griffin allowed Fernandes to advance to third. During Xavier Delgado's at-bat, Tyler Minnick caught Griffin in a rundown which ended in a tagout for out number three. The first real scoring opportunity for the Pit Spitters game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Parker Brosius hit a one out double. Glenn Miller hit a single to left field which in return Brosius was sent home where he was tagged out trying to score, ending the inning. The Growlers put the first runs up of the afternoon in the top of the sixth as with one out and two runners on, Casen Taggart hit a triple driving in two runs to make it a 2-0 lead. Designated hitter Joey Winters followed that up with a base hit to right field bringing Taggart around extending the Growlers lead to 3-0. The 'Zoo then poured on the runs in the top of the ninth scoring five extending their lead to 8-0. The Pit Spitters did not go down without a fight in the bottom of the ninth inning as Riley Frost and Blake Bean went back-to-back with base hits, followed by a walk from Brosius to load them up. Glenn Miller was hit by a pitch bringing in a run making it 8-1. Kyle Hayes drew a walk to cut into the Growlers lead 8-2. The Pit Spitters comeback was cut short on a Devin Hukill called third strike.

The Pit Spitters lose game two of the series, pushing their record to 7-3 in the Great Lakes Division. RHP Ethan Foley picks up his first loss of the season. The Pit Spitters scored two runs on four hits

Up next:

Pit Spitters travel to Battle Creek to take on the Battle Jacks in a two-game series beginning Thursday, June 8 with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

