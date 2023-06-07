Larks Announce 2023 Teacher of the Year

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks & Lignite Energy announce that Mr. Randy Hanson from Washburn Public Schools is the Larks Teacher of the Year. He was nominated by student Jaxon Solomonson.

The school was awarded with a $1,000 STEM Technology grant and a $250 gift card for school supplies courtesy of Lignite Energy Council.

Mr. Hanson is now retiring from Washburn Public Schools and was celebrated with May 15th being recognized as "Mr.Hanson Day" moving forward.

"Washburn School had a ceremony dedicated just for him. Current students created a book about what they love about him and how they will remember him," Solomonson said. "He had former students and colleagues, even current colleagues who were also his students, come up to talk about how he has impacted their lives and to wish him well. There were many tears, and he will be missed dearly."

The Larks and Lignite Energy Council wish Mr. Hanson a happy retirement.

"When students walked into Mr. Hanson's room, we knew that we were going to learn a lot about science and social studies; we also knew that we were going to have fun doing it," Solomonson said. "Mr. Hanson's passion for social studies made history come to life."

Other finalists for Teacher of the Year included:

Mrs. Blacksher from Lincoln Elementary

Mr. Olson from Lincoln Elementary

Ms. Amy Zins from Liberty Elementary

Mrs. Loeffler from Elk Ridge Elementary

Each finalist was nominated by one of their current or former students for the award based on how the teacher emphasizes education in the classroom, stands out compared to other students, and how they make learning FUN.

The finalists were visited during a school assembly by Clark the Lark and in-stadium host Joe Zollo, who had the honor of pouring slime on each finalist.

