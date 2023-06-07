Growlers Split Series with Traverse City Behind Dominant Performance from Mason Meeks
June 7, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - Behind a dominant start from second-year pitcher Mason Meeks, the Growlers split the midweek series against Traverse City, taking down the Pit Spitters 8-2.
Mason Meeks, the right-hander from Davenport University went a career second-best 8.1 innings, striking out nine, walking none and giving up two earned runs. Meeks went eight scoreless before getting taken out of the ballgame with one out in the ninth following back to back singles.
In a 110 pitch performance, Meeks took down 10 or more batters consecutively twice. Meeks retired the first 10 Pit Spitters he faced before giving up his first two hits in the fourth. Meeks would follow up those two hits with 14 straight retired from the fourth into the ninth, striking out five batters in the process.
The Growlers and Pit Spitters found themselves scoreless through five innings before Kalamazoo cracked the code on Traverse City starter Ethan Foley. A hit by pitch, two RBI singles from Savi Delgado and Joey Winters and an RBi triple to right center from Casen Taggart gave the Growl a 3-0 lead. Kalamazoo, after a couple quiet innings exploded in the top of the ninth. Putting 10 batters to the plate, the Growlers scored five runs on four hits, an error, a walk, a hit by pitch and a pass ball, holding a controlling 8-0 into the bottom of the ninth.
Traverse City would score two runs off of Meeks and Holland Townes in the bottom of the ninth but would leave the bases loaded stranded to end off the ballgame.
With the win, the Growlers move onto 6-4 on the season and head back home to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks Wednesday, June 7 at 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2023
- Growlers Split Series with Traverse City Behind Dominant Performance from Mason Meeks - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Larks Announce 2023 Teacher of the Year - Bismarck Larks
- Pit Spitters Give up Eight, Split Series with Growlers - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rivets Extend Game Winning Streak to Five with a 4-3 Victory against Battle Creek - Rockford Rivets
- Battle Jacks Get Winning Run in Scoring Position, Fall Just Short to the Rivets 4-3 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer Set for July 22nd - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Take on Dock Spiders in I-41 Showdown - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Withstands Rain Delay, Wins 9-6 in Extras - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders' Offense Stifled, Shutout by Rockers 4-0 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Willmar's Win Streak Ends in Rough Fashion, Fall to St. Cloud 11-1 - Willmar Stingers
- Mallards Walked-Off After Five-Run Comeback - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- Growlers Split Series with Traverse City Behind Dominant Performance from Mason Meeks
- Growlers Drop Heartbreaking Game One in Traverse City
- Growlers Fall to Rivets at Home
- Growlers Get Back to the Win Column with 8-4 Victory over Rockford
- Growlers Drop Game Two Against Kokomo