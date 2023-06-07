Dock Spiders' Offense Stifled, Shutout by Rockers 4-0

FOND DU LAC, WI - It was all Rockers from the start on Tuesday night as the Dock Spiders offense was shutout in the 4-0 loss. The Rockers elected to go with Right-handed pitcher Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) who the Dock Spiders faced back on May 30 in Green Bay. Sanchez featured a frisbee slider that baffled the Dock Spiders hit then, and it was the same old story again tonight. The Dock Spiders were only able to muster three hits on the night and one hit, was a bunt single in the top of the first inning that Designated Hitter Paul Wittmann (West Texas A&M) legged out to get on base.

Dock Spiders starting pitcher Tyler Peck (Ohio) was able to keep the Rockers offense at bay, letting a few runners on base every now and again but would stall their advances. It wasn't until the bottom of the third inning, when Rockers left fielder Miguel Brady (Cal State Monterey Bay) rocketed a ball over the right field wall for a solo home run that gave the Rockers a 1-0 lead. Then in the bottom of the fourth, the Rockers took advantage of an error by Dock Spiders first baseman Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada) to put a runner aboard which later came around to score on a fielder's choice to give the Rockers a 2-0 lead. After Peck was pulled in the sixth inning, The Dock Spiders turned to Kade Walker (Cuesta College). Walker had his off-speed pitches working as he struck out four rockers but ultimately surrendered two more runs in the bottom of the eighth that sealed the deal as the Rockers closer Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) got Sweet-Chick looking on an outside fastball to end the game. The Dock Spiders drop to 2-7 on the season while the Rockers move to 6-3 on the year.

Both teams will be back in action tomorrow night in Appleton, WI at Neuroscience Group Field (Home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers) for the second annual I-41 Showdown. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. on The Northwoods League Baseball Network.

