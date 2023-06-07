Rockers Take on Dock Spiders in I-41 Showdown

Appleton, Wis. - For the second year in a row, the Green Bay Rockers will take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Neuroscience Group Field in the I-41 Showdown Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Appleton.

Last year's game between the two teams was the first Northwoods League game to be played in a current minor league stadium and will be the fourth total meeting of 12 this season between the Dock Spiders and Rockers. Fond du Lac will be the home team while Green Bay will be the visiting team.

The Rockers enter this game after taking down the Dock Spiders Tuesday night at Capital Credit Union Park, led by 10 strikeouts from starting pitcher Brett Sanchez (Belhaven University). Along with those 10 strikeouts, he gave up no runs on two hits with just two walks allowed, earning his second win of the season with both victories coming against Fond du Lac.

Green Bay's pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts in all Tuesday night with Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo) and Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) each striking out three batters in relief, to seal the deal for the Rockers victory in their third win over the Dock Spiders in 2023.

Brady Miguel (Cal State Monterey Bay) hit a solo homer while Mateo Matthews (Wagner College) had a two-RBI single to lead the Rockers offense in Tuesday night's win, and although they had just five hits, the 16 Rockers strikeouts proved to be too much for the Dock Spiders to overcome as they finished with just three hits of their own.

In terms of Wednesday's pitching matchup, the Rockers start Cole Peschl (University of Charleston) while the Dock Spiders start Logan Eisenbarth (Wisconsin-Whitewater). In Peschl's first outing against Wisconsin Rapids last Wednesday, he pitched four innings with two walks and eight strikeouts and gave up just one hit in 15 batters faced in the 5-4 win over the Rafters.

Eisenbarth makes his second start of the season himself after giving up no earned runs on four hits in seven innings pitched, while walking three and striking out four against the Madison Mallards last Thursday, in what was his first appearance of the season.

Following the I-41 Showdown, the Rockers head back to Capital Credit Union Park to take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Thursday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. in Ashwaubenon.

