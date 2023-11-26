Robertson Traded to Cincinnati to Complete Hardie Trade

November 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Carter Robertson has been traded to the Cincinnati Cyclones.

This transaction completes the future considerations trade made on Monday, November 20 for forward James Hardie.

Robertson had logged two goals for the Rush this season and eclipsed 100 ECHL games earlier this season. He was the longest-tenured defenseman by ECHL games-played until Kenton Helgesen was re-introduced to the lineup earlier this month.

Hardie skated in Friday and Saturday's loss to Idaho, but saw decent ice time while creating chances alongside Logan Nelson and Keanu Yamamoto. Hardie posted over 80 points in the OHL with the Mississauga Steelheads before making his pro debut in Cincinnati last season.

The Rush will take on Wichita on Sunday from INTRUST Bank Arena looking to snap a three-game losing skid.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.