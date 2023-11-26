Icemen Use Four Third Period Goals to Sail Past Ghost Pirates 4-1

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Icemen ignited for four third period goals to defeat the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday evening. The Icemen close out the four-game week with a 3-1-0 record.

After 40 minutes of competitive, but scoreless hockey, things opened up for the Icemen in the third period. Nearly five minutes into the third, Dominick Mersch led a 2-on-1 rush into zone and delivered a hard shot on goal that was initially stopped by Savannah goaltender Kaden Fulcher. However, the rebound jumped to Chris Grando who flipped the puck high into the net for the game's first tally.

Just 25 seconds later, the Icemen scored again, this time a Brandon Fortunato shot sailed high and the puck deflected sharply off the back glass and directly to Craig Martin on backside of the net. Martin instantly tapped it into the open net to make it a 2-0 Jacksonville lead.

Later in the third, the Icemen kept rolling as Ivan Chukarov hammered a shot that hit off a Savannah defender in front that caused the puck to redirect and make its way into the Savannah net to put the scoring at 3-0.

Savannah did get on the board with five minutes remaining in regulation, as Simon Pinard's shot in front was halted by Icemen netminder Michael Houser, but the rebound was immediately lifted home by Elijah Vilio to pull the Ghost Pirates within two.

Moments later, Savannah would pull the goaltender to allow for the extra attacker, but Garrett Van Wyhe would take off on a breakaway with the puck and he slid it into the empty net to seal a 4-1 victory for Jacksonville.

The Icemen continue their homestand next week with a trio of games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Jacksonville plays host to Orlando on Wednesday and Friday, while entertaining the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the Annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 2. Game times are set for 7:00 p.m.

