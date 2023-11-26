Iowa Bested in Back End of 4-In-5 Stretch
November 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Wheeling, WV - The Iowa Heartlanders lost in regulation for the first time in ten games, a 4-1 defeat at the Wheeling Nailers Sunday at Wesbanco Arena. Adam Goodsir scored his first Iowa goal. The regulation loss snapped a team-record nine-game points streak from Iowa, the longest in team history and the best in the ECHL this season (8-0-0-1).
Iowa outshot Wheeling, 10-7, in a scoreless first period.
After Wheeling scored two goals in 1:43, Iowa went to work and got a late-frame goal from Adam Goodsir to pull within one. With 1:07 left in the second, Goodsir got a feed from Justin Wells and labeled it five-hole for his first goal with Iowa. Goodsir has two goals this season - one with Worcester and one with Iowa.
Lukas Svejkovsky scored two goals and three points, including the third goal off a net-front giveaway to make it 3-1 Wheeling with 4:32 to go. Matt Koopman potted an empty-net goal to seal the game.
Peyton Jones dropped despite 30 saves on 33 shots. Taylor Gauthier blocked 28 shots in victory.
The Heartlanders continue the road trip Fri., Dec. 1 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati. Iowa also visits Toledo for the first time this season Sat., Dec. 2 at 6:15 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 3 at 4:15 p.m.
Iowa is next at home Dec. 15-17 vs. Toledo, which includes the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Sat., Dec. 16 at 6:05 p.m.
Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season
Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL. Call 319-569-GOAL or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
