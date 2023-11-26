Iowa Bested in Back End of 4-In-5 Stretch

November 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Wheeling, WV - The Iowa Heartlanders lost in regulation for the first time in ten games, a 4-1 defeat at the Wheeling Nailers Sunday at Wesbanco Arena. Adam Goodsir scored his first Iowa goal. The regulation loss snapped a team-record nine-game points streak from Iowa, the longest in team history and the best in the ECHL this season (8-0-0-1).

Iowa outshot Wheeling, 10-7, in a scoreless first period.

After Wheeling scored two goals in 1:43, Iowa went to work and got a late-frame goal from Adam Goodsir to pull within one. With 1:07 left in the second, Goodsir got a feed from Justin Wells and labeled it five-hole for his first goal with Iowa. Goodsir has two goals this season - one with Worcester and one with Iowa.

Lukas Svejkovsky scored two goals and three points, including the third goal off a net-front giveaway to make it 3-1 Wheeling with 4:32 to go. Matt Koopman potted an empty-net goal to seal the game.

Peyton Jones dropped despite 30 saves on 33 shots. Taylor Gauthier blocked 28 shots in victory.

The Heartlanders continue the road trip Fri., Dec. 1 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati. Iowa also visits Toledo for the first time this season Sat., Dec. 2 at 6:15 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 3 at 4:15 p.m.

Iowa is next at home Dec. 15-17 vs. Toledo, which includes the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Sat., Dec. 16 at 6:05 p.m.

Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season

Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL. Call 319-569-GOAL or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.