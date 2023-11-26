Wichita Ends Holiday Weekend Today at Tulsa

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes a busy holiday week with a matinee contest at 4:05 p.m. against longtime rival, Tulsa, at the BOK Center.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 165-157-37 against Tulsa and 74-87-17 on the road against the Oilers. Today is the first of two-straight meetings between the two teams. Tulsa will travel to Wichita on Wednesday night.

The two teams are coming off wins on Saturday night. The Thunder earned a 6-4 victory at Kansas City. The Oilers grabbed a 6-5 overtime win at home last night against Allen.

Tulsa is in third place with 16 points while the Thunder are tied for fourth with Rapid City with 13 points.

Ethan Roswell re-entered the lineup for the first time since November 17 and made his presence felt on Saturday night. He recorded a pair of goals, which are the first two for him this season. He also notched his first multi-point game of the year.

Jay Dickman added an assist last night, giving him five points over his last four games and points in five of his last six. The Bemidji State product has tallied 75 career ECHL goals and is closing in on 200 ECHL points. He has 18 points (7g, 11a) in 18 games, putting his just 10 points shy of 200 for his ECHL career.

Peter Bates recorded four points last night. He now has eight multi-point games and eight points over his last four. He has 19 points (7g, 12a) in the month of November, which also includes two three-point outings. Bates leads the league with 24 points and is tied for third with 15 assists. Tonight is his 100th ECHL game.

Jake Wahlin recorded his second goal of the season last night and added an assist. Wahlin has five points (2g, 3a) over his last four games.

Michal Stinil is starting to heat up for the Thunder. He recorded three points on Saturday night (2g, 1a), including the game-winner in the third. It was his second three-point outing in November and on the season. He has four points in his last two games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Xavier Pouliot is tied for fourth in minor penalties (13)...Jeremy Masella is fifth in penalty minutes (47)...Jay Dickman is tied for second in power play goals (4)...Lleyton Moore is tied for first in power play assists for rookies (6) and tied for third in power play points for rookies (7)...Aaron Miller is tied for third for power play goals by a rookie (3)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in rookie shooting percentage (27.3%)...

OILERS NOTES - Eddie Matsushima is tied for 13th with 18 points...Kyle Crnkovic is tied for 14th in rookie scoring (13)...Andy Carroll is fourth among defensemen with 43 shots...Tulsa is averaging just 10.13 penalty minutes per game...Tulsa is being outscored 42-36 at home...Tulsa is 4-0-1 when scoring first...Tulsa has given up 11 power play goals at home (66.7%)...

