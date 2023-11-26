K-Wings Send Teddys Flying, Fuel Pull Away in Third

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-9-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, emptied the tank and made Teddy Bears fly but could not find an equalizer late and fell 4-2 versus the Indy Fuel (4-8-2-0) at Wings Event Center Sunday.

Justin Taylor (1) sent teddys flying at the 2:46 mark of the second period to get Kalamazoo on the board. Kurt Gosselin (1) assisted Taylor's bank job off the Fuel netminder from the left-wing corner below the goal line to tie the game at one.

Indy opened the scoring on the power play with 4:16 left in the first period.

The Fuel retook the lead at the 7:30 mark of the second and made it 3-1 at the 15:03 mark.

Kalamazoo cut the deficit to one when Ty Glover (5) found the back of the net on the power play just over two minutes later. Glover's goal came off a delayed rush sparked by Erik Bradford (10)and Brad Morrison (8).

Indy scored the only goal of the third at the 6:07 mark.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (2-3-0-0) made 22 stops in the loss.

Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The K-Wings took the final shot total, 27-26.

There were 1,600 stuffed animals collected by the United States Marine Corps that will go to children in need this holiday season.

The K-Wings are back in action Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Reading Royals (4-9-1-1) at Santander Arena.

