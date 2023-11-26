Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - November & December Update
November 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will host the following skill clinics in the month of November and December:
PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Monday, November 27 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, 6-7 PM, or 7-8 PM.
Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-11/27
PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Tuesday, November 28 from TIMES TBD.
Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-11/28
PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Tuesday, December 5 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, or 6-7 PM.
Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-12/5
PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Thursday, December 7 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, or 6-7 PM.
Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-12/7
PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Thursday, December 14 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, or 6-7 PM.
Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-12/14
SHOOTING CLINIC FOR PLAYERS at Santander Arena on Monday, December 18 from 4:30-5:30 PM (All ages).
Description: Shooting- Clinics are designed to teach hockey players how to properly shoot the puck. Working on the proper foot to shoot off of and where on the stick to shoot the puck with. With the instruction from 2 NCAA athletes, hockey players will learn all the mechanics along with things that they can take and work on at home. Beneficial for both forwards and defensemen we will work on both shooting from all ranges inside the zone.
Learn more, register: Shooting Clinic-12/18
PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 20 from 5:30-6:30 PM, 6:30-7:30 PM, or 7:30-8:30 PM.
Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-12/20
PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Thursday, December 21 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, or 6-7 PM.
Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-12/21
See All Clinics
All clinics are run by Asst. Director Bryce Witman
To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.
Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering.
