ECHL Transactions - November 26

November 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 26, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Brandon Yeamans, F

Cincinnati:

Dilan Savenkov, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Topias Vilen, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Cincinnati:

Delete Julian Sime, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15)

Florida:

Delete David Cotton, F traded to Kansas City

Indy:

Add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Luc Brown, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve

Delete Kirill Chaika, D suspended by team

Kalamazoo:

Delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG

Kansas City:

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D ECHL playing rights traded to Florida

Maine:

Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Adam Samuelsson, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Connor McClennon, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Rapid City:

Delete Carter Robertson, D traded to Cincinnati

Reading:

Add Brayden Guy, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Alec Butcher, F traded to Tulsa

Tulsa:

Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F traded to Reading

Wheeling:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve

Add David Drake, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael McNiven, G placed on reserve

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Andy Willis, F activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Pouliot, D placed on reserve

