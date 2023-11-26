ECHL Transactions - November 26
November 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 26, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Brandon Yeamans, F
Cincinnati:
Dilan Savenkov, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Topias Vilen, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Cincinnati:
Delete Julian Sime, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15)
Florida:
Delete David Cotton, F traded to Kansas City
Indy:
Add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Luc Brown, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve
Delete Kirill Chaika, D suspended by team
Kalamazoo:
Delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG
Kansas City:
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D ECHL playing rights traded to Florida
Maine:
Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Adam Samuelsson, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Connor McClennon, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Rapid City:
Delete Carter Robertson, D traded to Cincinnati
Reading:
Add Brayden Guy, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Alec Butcher, F traded to Tulsa
Tulsa:
Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F traded to Reading
Wheeling:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve
Add David Drake, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael McNiven, G placed on reserve
Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Andy Willis, F activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Pouliot, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 26, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - November 26 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Robertson Traded to Cincinnati to Complete Hardie Trade - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Ends Holiday Weekend Today at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Sign Kameron Kielly - South Carolina Stingrays
- Icemen Use Four Third Period Goals to Sail Past Ghost Pirates 4-1 - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.