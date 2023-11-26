Thunder Loses in OT on Sunday at Tulsa

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

TULSA, OK - Wichita jumped out to a two-goal lead, but fell in overtime to Tulsa, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.

Kelly Bent and Jay Dickman provided the offense while Trevor Gorsuch made 43 saves in the losing effort.

Bent gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead at 8:48 of the first. He picked off a pass in the middle of the Oilers zone, made a move around Kristian Stead and scored his first of the season.

At 13:48, Wichita capitalized on a power play. Dickman put home a rebound in the blue paint and made it 2-0.

Mike McKee cut the lead to one at 17:53. He stepped down the left wall and fired a sharp-angle shot from the edge of the circle through Gorsuch for his first of the year to make it 2-1.

In the second, Kylor Wall tied the contest at two. Andy Willis blocked a shot from the blueline and was down along the ice. The play was allowed to continue and Wall put home a loose puck for his first of the year.

Tulsa outshot the Thunder in the third period, 13-11, but the game would head to overtime.

In extra session, Michal Stinil was assessed a penalty at 1:39 for tripping after he broke his stick. Luka Profaca scored the game-winner at 3:01 on the power play. Wall fired a shot from the left circle that hit off of Gorsuch's leg pad. Profaca beat a Thunder defender to the front of the net and put home a rebound.

Wichita was 1-for-3 on the power play. Tulsa was 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

Bates added an assist, giving him seven points over his last three games. Dickman extended his point-streak to five games (2g, 4a). Moore added another power play assist. Gorsuch has seen 30 or more shots in six-straight games and has made 40 or more saves in two of his last three starts.

The Thunder returns home on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. to host Tulsa at INTRUST Bank Arena.

