Thunder Loses in OT on Sunday at Tulsa
November 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
TULSA, OK - Wichita jumped out to a two-goal lead, but fell in overtime to Tulsa, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.
Kelly Bent and Jay Dickman provided the offense while Trevor Gorsuch made 43 saves in the losing effort.
Bent gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead at 8:48 of the first. He picked off a pass in the middle of the Oilers zone, made a move around Kristian Stead and scored his first of the season.
At 13:48, Wichita capitalized on a power play. Dickman put home a rebound in the blue paint and made it 2-0.
Mike McKee cut the lead to one at 17:53. He stepped down the left wall and fired a sharp-angle shot from the edge of the circle through Gorsuch for his first of the year to make it 2-1.
In the second, Kylor Wall tied the contest at two. Andy Willis blocked a shot from the blueline and was down along the ice. The play was allowed to continue and Wall put home a loose puck for his first of the year.
Tulsa outshot the Thunder in the third period, 13-11, but the game would head to overtime.
In extra session, Michal Stinil was assessed a penalty at 1:39 for tripping after he broke his stick. Luka Profaca scored the game-winner at 3:01 on the power play. Wall fired a shot from the left circle that hit off of Gorsuch's leg pad. Profaca beat a Thunder defender to the front of the net and put home a rebound.
Wichita was 1-for-3 on the power play. Tulsa was 1-for-2 with the man advantage.
Bates added an assist, giving him seven points over his last three games. Dickman extended his point-streak to five games (2g, 4a). Moore added another power play assist. Gorsuch has seen 30 or more shots in six-straight games and has made 40 or more saves in two of his last three starts.
The Thunder returns home on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. to host Tulsa at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 26, 2023
- Thunder Loses in OT on Sunday at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Win in Overtime for Second Time in as Many Games - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Rebound to Take Down Heartlanders, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - November & December Update - Reading Royals
- Iowa Bested in Back End of 4-In-5 Stretch - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Claim Sunday Victory in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Send Teddys Flying, Fuel Pull Away in Third - Kalamazoo Wings
- Brayden Guy Assigned to Reading from Springfield, Alec Butcher Traded to Tulsa for Tag Bertuzzi - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - November 26 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Robertson Traded to Cincinnati to Complete Hardie Trade - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Ends Holiday Weekend Today at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Sign Kameron Kielly - South Carolina Stingrays
- Icemen Use Four Third Period Goals to Sail Past Ghost Pirates 4-1 - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.