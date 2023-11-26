Brayden Guy Assigned to Reading from Springfield, Alec Butcher Traded to Tulsa for Tag Bertuzzi

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Sunday that forward Brayden Guy has been assigned by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) to Reading. Additionally, forward Alec Butcher has been traded to the Tulsa Oilers for forward Tag Bertuzzi.

Guy, 22, is in his second professional season and has appeared in seven games for the Orlando Solar Bears this season to open the 2023-24 campaign. The 6'0", 194-pound, left-shot forward recorded an assist, +1 rating and two penalty minutes with the Solar Bears. He totaled 29 points (14g-15a) and 23 penalty minutes in 55 games with Orlando as a rookie last season.

Guy played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with a season overseas in Austria in 2020-21 prior to his professional career in the United States. He totaled 121 points (68g-53a) and 129 penalty minutes in 218 OHL career games.

He played his first three seasons for the Sarnia Sting and served as Team Captain in the 2021-22 season before joining the Guelph Storm for the remainder of the season where he was also adorned the "C" as Team Captain.

Bertuzzi, 22, is in his second professional season and has appeared in 14 games for the Tulsa Oilers to open the 2023-24 season. The 6'1", 220-pound, left-shot forward recorded three points (1g-2a), -5 rating and six penalty minutes with the Oilers.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native totaled 52 points (24g-28a) and 32 penalty minutes in 64 games with Norfolk and Tulsa as a rookie last season. Bertuzzi also appeared in one game for the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

Bertuzzi was named Tulsa's Offensive Player of the Year last season. He recorded a hat trick in his Oiler's debut against the Allen Americans, and he led Tulsa in power play goals (10).

Prior to the making his North American professional debut, Bertuzzi notched 23 points (7G, 16A) in 22 games with HK Levice of the Slovakian second division during the Covid-canceled 2020-21 OHL season.

He played 191 OHL games, accumulating 112 points (53G, 59A) split among Guelph, Hamilton and Flint. Bertuzzi also represented Canada at the U17 level.

Tag is the son of former NHL All-Star Todd Bertuzzi and current Toronto Maple Leaf Tyler Bertuzzi is his first cousin.

Butcher, 25, had seven points (4g-3a) and two penalty minutes in 15 games with the Royals this season. The Anchorage, Alaska native totaled 25 goals and 56 points in 87 career games with Reading.

