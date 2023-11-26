Stingrays Sign Kameron Kielly

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed forward Kameron Kielly to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Kielly, 24, returns to the ECHL after beginning the 2023-24 campaign overseas with the Sheffield Steelers in the EIHL. Kielly joins Kevin O'Neil and Jack Adams as the third righty forward on South Carolina's active roster.

"Kameron brings a lot to the table for us," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He's a good skater and makes good decisions with the puck. He is a righty who can play center or wing, and that's very valuable for us. We're really excited to add him to our group."

Kielly has 106 games of ECHL experience over four seasons split between the Allen Americans, Indy Fuel, Atlanta Gladiators, and Toledo Walleye. The 6'1" 190-pound forward skated in 60 games for the Gladiators over the last two seasons and tallied 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists).

The Stingrays are back in action on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Trois Rivieres Lions. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

