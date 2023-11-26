Oilers Win in Overtime for Second Time in as Many Games

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-2 in overtime at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.

Kelly Bent put Wichita on the board first 8:28 into the action, jumping on an Oilers' turnover before outwaiting Kristian Stead to open the score. Jay Dickman scored four seconds into a power-play, cleaning up a loose puck in the crease to extend the Thunder lead to 2-0. Mike McKee wristed a chance past Trevor Gorsuch for his first goal of the season with 2:07 left in the first period to bring the Oilers within one headed into the break. Kishaun Gervais earned his first ECHL assist on the goal.

Kylor Wall netted his first of the campaign with a blast from the high slot 6:25 into the period. The lone goal of the second period tied sent the game tied 2-2 going into the third period.

Neither team scored in the final frame of regulation, sending the Oilers to overtime for the third-straight night.

Luka Profaca ended the game by finishing a rebound off a chance from Wall 3:01 into the bonus frame, picking up seven points in eight games for Tulsa. Stead stopped 23 of 25, continuing his point streak to four games (3-0-1-0).

Highlights:

- Kylor Wall scored his first goal of the season

- Kristian Stead has collected points (3-0-1-0) in all four of his Oilers starts

- Mike McKee notched his first tally of the season

- Davis 'T-Bone' Codd is on a two-game point streak

- Kyle Crnkovic has five points in his last two games (1G, 4A)

- The Oilers have played three-straight overtime games, winning the latter two

- Luka Profaca scored his first overtime, game-winning goal

- Tulsa picked up seven out of a possible eight points on the week (3-0-1-0)

- Kishaun Gervais secured his first career assist

Tulsa heads on the road to Wichita for a rematch on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.

