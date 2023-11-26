ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Utah's Cory Thomas has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #208, Newfoundland at Utah, on Nov. 25.

Thomas is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head infraction at 15:37 of the second period.

Thomas will miss Utah's games at Allen on Dec. 1 and at Tulsa on Dec. 2.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

