River Cats launch four home runs in lopsided win

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (67-60) raked eight extra-base hits in a 9-2 rout of the Albuquerque Isotopes (54-73) to even the series.

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead, the River Cats offense would continue to pile on the runs with four long balls over the next five innings. Infielders Levi Michael and Mauricio Dubon homered in the second, right fielder Jaylin Davis launched one in the third, and third baseman Cristhian Adames cleared the fence in the sixth. For Davis, it was his ninth in just 16 games since coming over to the River Cats, but only his first at Raley Field.

Right-hander Shaun Anderson tossed 3.1 scoreless innings as he joined the River Cats from San Francisco to make a rehab start. He struck out four and surrendered four baserunners in his eighth appearance of the season for Sacramento. After starting the season on Sacramento's opening-day roster, Anderson was called up by the Giants to make his major-league debut on May 15.

The River Cats will look to keep things rolling and capture a series victory before hitting the road for their final four away games of the season. Right-hander RHP Carlos Torres (1-1, 3.03) will head to the mound making his third start with Sacramento while Albuquerque is set to go with righty RHP Rico Garcia (1-4, 7.87). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

The River Cats have homered in 10 straight games, putting them one shy of their season high of 11 which was set heading into the All-Star break from June 27 to July 7.

Prior to right-hander Joe Harvey entering for the Isotopes in the seventh inning of Tuesday night's game, the River Cats' offense had faced a left-hander (five in total) for 15 consecutive innings.

